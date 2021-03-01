Border Patrol agents save man from All-American canal

Imperial County

Agents say migrant couldn't climb out of water

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border agents pulled a man to safety this weekend after he came close to drowning in the All-American canal.

It happened Saturday night near the Calexico Downtown Port of Entry. Agents say video surveillance captured a group of migrants illegally crossing the border east of the port. The cameras saw the group get into the canal, and swim across.

Cameras showed all but one migrant safely reaching the other side. He got mired in the thick vegetation along the canal's steep banks.

Surveillance called in Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue team (BORSTAR) and agents came to the rescue. Immediately upon arrival, a BORSTAR agent jumped into the water and pulled the man to safety.

BORSTAR agents are also paramedics. They assessed the man's condition and found he did not need medial attention.

Agents then took the entire group of migrants into custody, then expelled them back into Mexico.