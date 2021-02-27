Border Patrol arrests undocumented migrant illegally carrying firearm

Imperial County

Man faces criminal prosecution on multiple accounts

JAMUL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agents arrested a man with a loaded revolver on Wednesday at the State Route (SR) 94 checkpoint.

Courtesy of USBP

The man approached the primary inspection area in a white Nissan Altima. As officers conducted usual SR-94 checkpoint operations, they found the passenger to be carrying a loaded 22-caliber handgun.

He was determined to be unlawfully present in the U.S. and is currently under criminal prosecution for possession of a firearm by an inadmissible alien.

“Great work by our agents in securing the firearm and arresting this subject,” commented Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “Their hard work keeps our neighborhoods safe.”

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.