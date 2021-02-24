Calexico Wellness Center begins vaccinating elderly community

Imperial County

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Wellness Center is joining the fight against COVID by administering its first set of vaccines to locals 65 and older this week.

The center said it had 100 Pfizer vaccines to give out by appointment only. They set up an outdoor clinic in the parking lot and had nurses along with volunteers helping out.

“It feels great to be helping our elderly patients,” said Blanca Morales, Wellness Center Director.

They are currently working with the city of Calexico to begin preparations to vaccinate farm workers next.

