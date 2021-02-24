Skip to Content
Imperial County
By
Published 1:31 pm

Calexico Wellness Center begins vaccinating elderly community

00A02A98-DCC7-414C-AAC7-85DDC3E80FE2

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Wellness Center is joining the fight against COVID by administering its first set of vaccines to locals 65 and older this week.

The center said it had 100 Pfizer vaccines to give out by appointment only. They set up an outdoor clinic in the parking lot and had nurses along with volunteers helping out.

“It feels great to be helping our elderly patients,” said Blanca Morales, Wellness Center Director.

They are currently working with the city of Calexico to begin preparations to vaccinate farm workers next.

Coming up on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m (MST), News 11’s Gianella Ghiglino takes us inside the vaccine clinic to show us how they handle each appointment.

Imperial County Coronavirus / News

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content