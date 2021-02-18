SPECIAL REPORT: Local artist to drop debut album with Mc Magic’s record label

Imperial County

CBS 13'S Alexandra Rangel introduces us to a young voice from the Imperial Valley

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s not every day that a local artist signs with a big record label, but hard work pays off.

Imperial County Native, Jay Roxxx, is set to drop her first album with Nasty Boy Records on Friday.

At just 18-years-old Roxxx is signed to one of the biggest record labels in the Latin hip hop culture.

It’s a monumental moment in her career that she’s been working towards since she was a little girl singing her way through school talent shows.

“And here comes this little girl choosing this powerful song and she killed it," said Freddy Terrazas, Roxxx's father.

"In seventh grade, she did the same thing at a talent show and she chose a Whitney Houston song and it just kept getting more and more serious after that. That's when we saw that this little girl has the potential to make something of music,"said Terrazas.

Thursday on 13 On Your Side at 6:00, Alexandra Rangel brings you an exclusive interview with Jay Roxxx about her debut album, "Princesa".