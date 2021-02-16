Suspects in the murder of Brawley woman back in court

Imperial County

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), The two suspects tied to the murder of a Brawley woman were in court Tuesday morning.

35-year-old Miguel Romero of National City and 32-year-old Irma Magana of Brawley, pleaded not guilty in the murder of 23-year-old, Daniella Gonzalez.

The Brawley Police Department said the case is still under investigation.

Police say she was found dead in the back of a car on February 7th

BPD had initially stopped the driver of the car for a traffic violation, that’s when police discovered Gonzalez's body inside the car and both suspects were taken into custody.

According to one of the public attorneys in the case, Gonzalez's autopsy report has not been completed.

It is unclear what conditions her body was found in.

Brawley police did not disclose whether or not the homicide is gang-related.

Both suspects are expected back in court on March 2. The judge also set a bail review date for February 26.

They each have a current bail of $1 million dollars.