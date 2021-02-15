Skip to Content
Imperial County
Local vacant hotel at the brink of collapse after fire

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Firefighters are keeping a close eye on the Mayan Hotel, after a fire ripped through it Saturday night.

Bob Seger, General Manager of KGBA radio, said he rushed to his office when he heard about the vacant Mayan Hotel burning.

His radio station is adjacent to the Mayan Hotel building so he worried the flames would spread and catch fire. “I wanted to make sure if our roof caught fire, the firefighters had access to our facility,” said Segar.

Firefighters have now closed off 6th and Main St. They said the building could collapse at any minute. The fire pretty much destroyed the inside of the building.

No word on what may have caused the fire, but the El Centro Fire Department is investigating. They are looking into it as a possible act of arson, but that has yet to be confirmed.

