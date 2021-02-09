Skip to Content
Imperial County
Local fire department shares how it’s fighting COVID-19

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - 2020 was the Holtville Fire Department's busiest year due to the high volume of COVID-19 related calls. 

HFD said it answered about one COVID-related call per day, and is now encountering about two a week. 

The department continues to work in fighting the virus. They recently trained department emergency medical technicians, along with personnel from other local fire departments, to administer the vaccine during any upcoming mass vaccination events. 

Gianella Ghiglino

