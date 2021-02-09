ECRMC to host blood drive this week

Imperial County

EL CENTRO, CA. (KYMA) - Those in El Centro looking to give blood can do so Thursday, Feb. 11 at El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC).

The hospital is hosting a blood drive from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the ECRMC Medical Office Building. 1271 Ross Ave., El Centro.

Scheduling an appointment is encouraged in order to maintain distance from one another and to ensure a safe management donor flow. However, walk-ins are welcomed.

To schedule an appointment call 800.879.4484 or visit here.