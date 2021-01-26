Skip to Content
Imperial County
By ,
today at 6:11 pm
Published 5:38 pm

Calexico woman killed in highway collision

SR11 Deadly Crash

Calexico, CA (KYMA) - A 22-year-old woman from Calexico was killed Tuesday morning after her vehicle collided with a Freightliner on State Route 111, According to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Troopers responded to the call around 10 a.m. The female, who was driving a 2013 Chrysler Fiat failed to allow northbound traffic to pass on State Route 111 and when trying to enter the second lane was struck by the oncoming Freightliner, said CHP.

The driver of the Freightliner attempted to brake but was unable to stop causing the truck to collide with the left side of the Fiat.

The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining blunt force trauma. The driver of the truck was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center and treated for injuries.

According to the highway patrol, alcohol and drugs were not a factor and both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.

Top Stories / Video

Brandon Mejia

Brandon Mejia joins the news team as the evening anchor for KSWT. You can catch him weeknight at 6 and 10 p.m.

Author Profile Photo

Jenny Day

You can catch Jenny Day anchoring KYMA News 11 at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. weekdays.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content