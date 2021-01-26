Calexico woman killed in highway collision

Imperial County

Calexico, CA (KYMA) - A 22-year-old woman from Calexico was killed Tuesday morning after her vehicle collided with a Freightliner on State Route 111, According to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Troopers responded to the call around 10 a.m. The female, who was driving a 2013 Chrysler Fiat failed to allow northbound traffic to pass on State Route 111 and when trying to enter the second lane was struck by the oncoming Freightliner, said CHP.

The driver of the Freightliner attempted to brake but was unable to stop causing the truck to collide with the left side of the Fiat.

The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining blunt force trauma. The driver of the truck was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center and treated for injuries.

According to the highway patrol, alcohol and drugs were not a factor and both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.