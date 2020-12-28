Imperial County woman describes COVID’S devastating impact on her life

Imperial County

Widow shares the story of her husband's last days with News 11's Gianella Ghiglino

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- Rosie and Tim Blankenship were together for almost two decades. Rosie worked for the County and Tim was a cop in the El Centro Police Department.



When COVID hit they began taking every precaution necessary. Rosie is a breast cancer survivor and thought she would be the most vulnerable to the virus. However in the end, it was her husband who lost his battle to COVID-19 in just a matter of days.

“I just kept telling him baby be strong, you’re going to make it, be strong, it's going to be fine he just kept going yes yes it’s almost like he knew,” said Rosie Blankenship.

Monday on the News 11's Evening Edition, Rosie shares more details on her life with Tim, and void his death has left behind.