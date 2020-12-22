Border Patrol busts man with drugs taped to his body

Imperial County

Agents say suspect had 6-pounds of meth literally stuck to his torso

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents say they made an unusual drug bust Monday night. Agents say a man had six-pounds of methamphetamine taped to his body.

Meth seized during Monday's drug bust at the Highway 86 checkpoint

Agents say it happened just after eight at the Highway 86 checkpoint. They say a white pickup truck, driven by a 24-year-old man, pulled in, and was sent to secondary inspection.

Agents say the driver gave them permission for a body search, and they say that's when they discovered packages of suspected drugs taped to the man's torso.

The drugs later tested positive as methamphetamine. It has an estimated street value of more than $14,000.

Border Patrol turned over the driver, his 16-year-old female passenger, the drugs, and the truck to the Drug Enforcement Administration.