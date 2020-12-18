Skip to Content
Imperial County
Calexico police officer fired on sexual misconduct allegations

Police chief says the people's trust is the most important

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A Calexico Police Department officer was fired earlier this month after allegations of sexual misconduct.

The officer had served in the force for less than a year. The allegations are from three years ago.

"There was never anything in his background check that would've lead us to know this before hiring him," said Calexico Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo.

CPD was informed of these allegations on the evening of December 6. The officer was fired December 8.

"I know you're innocent until proven guilty but for us, the most important thing is the people's trust and we're not going to risk that," said Chief Gerardo.

The officer has not been formally charged. News 11 does not typically identify suspects until they are formally charged.

Gianella Ghiglino

