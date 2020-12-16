Imperial County Red Cross assisting family displaced by fire

Imperial County

CALEXICO, Cal. (KYMA, CBS13) - A family in Calexico is now in the care of the Imperial County Red Cross after their home caught fire Wednesday.

Fire officials are unsure how the fire started but their home on Heffernan and Rosemont Street caught fire around noon Wednesday and is deemed a complete loss.

"All we heard were explosions and windows breaking," said nearby neighbor Raymundo Valdez. "They [Calexico Fire Dept.] made us evacuate so we wouldn't get hurt."

Calexico fire was able to put out the flames within minutes of arrival. The family that lives in the home said they are devastated, but grateful everyone is safe and no one was home at the time of the blaze.

"The full family, along with pets are safe and there are no injuries at this time," said Calexico Fire Inspector Fernando Villa.