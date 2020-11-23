Inmate in the Imperial County Jail tests positive for COVID-19

Imperial County

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino look at how deputies prepared for this possibility

EL CENTRO, Calif.(KYMA,KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) confirms an inmate at the county jail has tested positive for coronavirus, but deputies say they are prepared.

"A COVID outbreak in here would be a disaster, but we are prepared for the worst," Sergeant Aaron Arreola told News 11's Gianella Ghiglino.

Arreola says ICSO is doing everything it can to mitigate the spread of the virus to other inmates and to staff. Deputies do have access to PPE. Infected inmates are isolated at the first sign of symptoms.

Still, coronavirus remains a huge problem in jails and prisons in California, and all across the country. In California alone, some 83 prisoners have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

ICSO says it wants to make sure that doesn't happen to anyone here. Monday on News 11's Evening Edition, Gianella Ghiglino takes a closer look at ICSO's proactive approach to protecting staff and prisoners.