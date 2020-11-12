Brawley Cattle Call to be live-streamed

Imperial County

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), Despite California's strict coronavirus guidelines the 64th Brawley Cattle Call rodeo, is happening Saturday and Sunday.

Due to the coronavirus, the annual event will be looking a lot different this year.

For starters, the public is not invited to view from the stands, instead, the event will be live-streamed on the Cowboy Channel.

The Brawley Rodeo Committee worked vigorously with the Imperial County Public Health Department to ensure all coronavirus safety measures are being taken.

It was a lot of work to make the rodeo a possibility this year, but the rodeo committee says it’s the community and rodeo sponsorships that made it possible.

The Brawley Rodeo is one of the only rodeos in the state this year.

“The first California rodeo with the exception of the circuit finals is the Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo. It was as important for us to continue this tradition and have this rodeo," said Carson Kalin, Brawley Rodeo Committee.

The famous Wright brothers plus 200 of the best competitors from across the country will be competing in the rodeo.

It will be streamed live on the Cowboy Channel on Saturday, November 14 at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and November 15 at 1:00 p.m.

