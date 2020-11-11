Imperial County residents honor veterans with 7-mile walk

Imperial County

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino joins them on their journey to salute those who served

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - Imperial Valley residents gathered Wednesday in Westmorland for a 7-mile walk to Brawley to honor and remember those who served in the military.

Many brought flags some brought pictures of those who served and are no longer with us but one thing they all brought was their patriotism.

For Frankie Pinedo, this veteran's day would be the first without his dad. His das was a Marine who passed away in July from a Covid Induced Pneumonia.

"There is a hole in my heart right now because he’s not here with us um physically but I know he’s with us you know spiritually, emotionally umm we just started the walk and it’s already hitting me, I already broke down once as we were walking,” said Pinedo.

Organizer and Veteran Ernesto Mariscal said today is about bringing the community together and saying thank you to veterans.

“It’s a very personal thing to me, I served in the army for 21 years, it just feels good and brings me a great satisfaction and it shows gratefulness for serving this country and it just brings me great satisfaction to know I’m doing something for our community,” said organizer Ernesto Mariscal.

Pinedo says these seven miles are for his dad and every Veterans day would be dedicated to him too.

“My dad always spoke about how he was a Marine first, then a father a grandpa, and businessman."

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino will have more of their heartfelt tributes on Nightside at 9pm PST/10pm MST.