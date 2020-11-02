Imperial Valley prepares for post-Election Day reactions

Imperial County

Businesses and law enforcement watching out for unrest - News 11's Gianella Ghiglino

El CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- Businesses and law enforcement around the country are preparing for potential civil unrest following Election Day.

For the first time in its 25-year history, the International Crisis Group, an organization whose mission is to “sound the alarm to prevent deadly conflict,” issued an in-depth report this week on the U.S. elections, saying the country faces an “unfamiliar danger..”

California Governor Gavin Newsom says that California will take several precautions for whatever may happen after the polls close.



Coming up on the Evening Edition, News 11 Gianella Ghiglino speaks to local businesses and law enforcement about any precautions they are taking for election night.