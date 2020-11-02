Skip to Content
Imperial County
By
Published 1:22 pm

Imperial Valley prepares for post-Election Day reactions

201012082306-05-election-what-not-to-wear-trnd-split-live-video

Businesses and law enforcement watching out for unrest - News 11's Gianella Ghiglino

El CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- Businesses and law enforcement around the country are preparing for potential civil unrest following Election Day. 

For the first time in its 25-year history, the International Crisis Group, an organization whose mission is to “sound the alarm to prevent deadly conflict,” issued an in-depth report this week on the U.S. elections, saying the country faces an “unfamiliar danger..” 

California Governor Gavin Newsom says that California will take several precautions for whatever may happen after the polls close. 

Coming up on the Evening Edition, News 11 Gianella Ghiglino speaks to local businesses and law enforcement about any precautions they are taking for election night.

Decision 2020 / Imperial County Races / Local Elections / Top Stories

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content