Imperial County

Crews making safety repairs

BARD, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Bureau of Reclamation has closed the Cocopah Canal through Truss Bridge until further notice. The Bard Water District is making safety repairs to the bridge.

The bridge is local along the Cocopah Canal maintenance roads that run adjacent to Flood Road, approximately one-half-mile northeast of Ross Road. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes during the repairs.