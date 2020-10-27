IVC updates students regarding ransomware attack

Still, the status of students' personal information remained in doubt. IVC President Martha O. Garcia provided an update on that status Tuesday for students. In an email Garcia writes:

"While the investigation has been completed and we have received new preliminary information that will need to be further clarified by third-party experts, I felt it was critical to be transparent, in spite of the fact that we will not have answers to all your questions.

The results of the investigation reflect that personal information was retrieved. While we have no evidence to suggest that any of the impacted information was viewed or misused during this compromise, we are working diligently to identify affected individuals and will notify them in accordance with all state and federal laws. We will provide measures to assist them in protecting their private information."

- Martha O. Garcia, IVC President/Superintendent