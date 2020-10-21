City of El Centro warns of road closure

Imperial County

North 12th Street to close Thursday and Friday for construction

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro warns drivers of a road closure so they can plan alternate routes.

North 12th Street between Bradshaw and El Dorado Avenues will be closed to both north and southbound traffic beginning Thursday morning at seven to allow utility crews to install lines across the road. The street will reopen at 5.

12th Street will also shutdown on Friday between the same hours for the same reason.

City officials suggest using N. 8th Street as an alternate route. They also urge drivers to be cautious and follow all traffic control and detour signs.