Skip to Content
Imperial County
By
Published 12:28 pm

Chemical spill causes concerns in Calipatria

download-1

Residents advised to shelter-in-place - News 11's Gianella Ghiglino

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A hazardous chemical spill in Calipatria forced residents to shut themselves up in their homes.

The Calipatria Police Department (CPD) tells us it happened Thursday night in the 200 block of Young road. Witnesses report seeing a plume in the area, but emergency officials still haven't said what type of chemical was involved, and how dangerous it might be.

Emergency officials advise residents to avoid the area. They previously told neighbors those who live in the vicinity to keep their doors and windows closed to avoid the fumes.

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino is following this story and will bring you more details on the substance involved and emergency officials' response to it, today on News 11's Early Edition at 5 p.m.

Top Stories

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content