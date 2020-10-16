Chemical spill causes concerns in Calipatria

Imperial County

Residents advised to shelter-in-place - News 11's Gianella Ghiglino

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A hazardous chemical spill in Calipatria forced residents to shut themselves up in their homes.

The Calipatria Police Department (CPD) tells us it happened Thursday night in the 200 block of Young road. Witnesses report seeing a plume in the area, but emergency officials still haven't said what type of chemical was involved, and how dangerous it might be.

Emergency officials advise residents to avoid the area. They previously told neighbors those who live in the vicinity to keep their doors and windows closed to avoid the fumes.

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino is following this story and will bring you more details on the substance involved and emergency officials' response to it, today on News 11's Early Edition at 5 p.m.