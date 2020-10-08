Key dates for Imperial County Voters

Imperial County

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel tells you what you need to know to cast your ballot.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County Voters started receiving mail-in ballots this week for the November 2020 election.

According to the Imperial County Registrar of Voters about 81,000 ballots were sent out to registered voters.

They say it's an increase in voter participation compared to previous elections.

