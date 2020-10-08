Skip to Content
Imperial County
Imperial County voters react to Vice Presidential Debate

Gianella Ghiglino gets Valley residents' opinion on the political face off

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Wednesday night more than 50-million people watched as Senator Kamala Harris, (D-Calif.) and Vice President Mike Pence took the stage to discuss everything from the pandemic to racial justice.

Harris made history yet again, becoming the first Black and South Asian woman to participate in a general election debate. She is also the first woman of color to earn a spot a major party's presidential ticket.

Many also praised Senator Harris for her composure, but many Imperial County residents say Pence clearly won the contest.

Hear Imperial Valley voters' opinions on the debate beginning today on News 11's Early Edition.

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

