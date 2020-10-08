Imperial County voters react to Vice Presidential Debate

Imperial County

Gianella Ghiglino gets Valley residents' opinion on the political face off

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Wednesday night more than 50-million people watched as Senator Kamala Harris, (D-Calif.) and Vice President Mike Pence took the stage to discuss everything from the pandemic to racial justice.

Harris made history yet again, becoming the first Black and South Asian woman to participate in a general election debate. She is also the first woman of color to earn a spot a major party's presidential ticket.

Many also praised Senator Harris for her composure, but many Imperial County residents say Pence clearly won the contest.

Hear Imperial Valley voters' opinions on the debate beginning today on News 11's Early Edition.