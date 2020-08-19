A food desert in the Desert Southwest
Seeley one has one grocery store
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - "Food deserts" are geographic areas that have limited access to affordable and healthy food options (especially fresh fruits and vegetables).
The City of Seeley is considered a food desert with only one grocery store in the entire city. That grocery store is inside a gas station and has limited fresh food.
The City of Seeley doesn't have an actual physical address.
Food deserts are directly linked to poverty, and a study by John Hopkins University shows food deserts are more abundant in communities of color.
