Skip to Content
Imperial County
By
Published 12:52 pm

A food desert in the Desert Southwest

250px-Seeley_ca_welcome_sign

Seeley one has one grocery store

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - "Food deserts" are geographic areas that have limited access to affordable and healthy food options (especially fresh fruits and vegetables).

The City of Seeley is considered a food desert with only one grocery store in the entire city. That grocery store is inside a gas station and has limited fresh food.

The City of Seeley doesn't have an actual physical address.

Food deserts are directly linked to poverty, and a study by John Hopkins University shows food deserts are more abundant in communities of color.

Seeley is a predominately Latino community.

Tune in to the evening edition News 11 at 5 p.m. as Gianella Ghiglino speaks to Seeley residents about how their limited access to food is impacting them.

News / Top Stories

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply