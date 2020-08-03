Imperial Valley Fire Crews To Help Aid Apple Fire

Imperial County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley firefighters are headed to parts of Riverside and San Bernardino County to help battle the Apple Fire that has scorched 26,000 acres and is only 5-percent contained.

A strike team of five engines and 20 firefighters were deployed Sunday. The team is made up of crews from Calipatria, Centinela, El Centro, Holtville, and Imperial Fire Departments.

"They'll be doing structure protection. They have about 7,000 people that they have evacuated. They're in our prayers and we hope they come back soon," said Chief Alfredo Estrada with Imperial County Fire.

It is unclear how long they will be deployed, but Chief Estrada said it could be anywhere from 2-3 weeks.

The Governor's Office says the state has received a FEMA grant to help firefighters battle the blaze. However, due to hot and dry conditions along with its location on a steep hillside, containment is a challenge for fire crews.

The fire has destroyed a home and one outbuilding and forced evacuations in several communities. The cause of the fire is still unknown.