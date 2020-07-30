Body found along El Centro railroad tracks

Imperial County

Police say no signs of foul play

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) says a body has been discovered along the city's railroad tracks.

Officers say they got the call around 10:30 Wednesday night, and arrived to find an unresponsive man near the tracks in the area of Fourth and Commercial Avenues.

Police called in paramedics, but they could not revive the individual.

Officers say their investigation found no signs of foul play.

ECPD has not identified the man, but say he was 51-years-old, and he was from El Centro.