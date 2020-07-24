Valley mosquito pools test positive for West Nile Virus and Encephalitis

Imperial County

Pools located in El Centro and Niland

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials warn Imperial County residents of the threat of two dangerous illnesses after the discovery of three infected mosquito pools.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) says the pools are in El Centro near West Main Street, and the area of Noffsinger Road in Niland. They tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis (SLE) and West Nile Virus (WNV). The samples were collected between July 20 and 21.

So far no human cases of either illness have been confirmed.

“As temperatures increase, so do mosquito populations and disease risk, which poses a serious public health threat in our communities,” said Dr. Stephen Munday, The Imperial County Health Officer. “With

many residents at home right now under stay-at-home orders, it’s a good time to check around properties and yards for mosquito breeding sources.”

Both SLE and WNV are transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds.

Individuals can reduce their risk of mosquito-borne diseases by taking the following precautions:

Limit time outdoors during dawn and early evening.

When outdoors, wear loose-fitting, light-colored, long-sleeve shirts and pants when mosquitoes are most active (during dusk and dawn).

Apply insect repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to label instructions to prevent mosquito bites.

Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.

Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property that can support mosquito breeding

“Although the positive mosquitoes have been collected in limited areas, all

county residents should take precautions, like wearing insect repellent and minimizing outdoor activity at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.” said Jeff Lamoure, Deputy Director of Environmental Health.

ICPHD's Vector Control Program has around 28 mosquito traps placed strategically around the county, mostly within city limits. Traps are checked several times a week, and mosquito pools are checked weekly.

Symptoms of SLE include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, and tiredness. It is more common in older adults.

Most people infected with West Nile Virus (WNV) experience no symptoms. Others may have mild symptoms, including fever, headache, and body aches. However, the illness can be serious for the elderly, or for those with compromised immune systems.

For a list of safe, effective repellants that can protect your from both mosquitos and these illnesses go to the Environmental Protection Agency's website.