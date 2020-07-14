Body found in abandoned building in Brawley

Imperial County

Firefighters discovered corpse while fighting small fire

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley firefighters discovered a body while fighting a small blaze. Now police need your help finding out how the man died.

Police and fire crews responded to reports of a couch fire near an abandoned building around 8:30 Monday morning in the 1100 block of Main Street.

Firefighters discovered the body of a man inside the building while putting out the flames.

Police have now identified that man as 22-year-old Nathan Daniel Cazares of Westmoreland. At this time, Cazares's cause of death remains under investigation.

Brawley police urge anyone with information on this case to contact Detective Sergeant Jesse Rotner at (760) 351-7777.

In the meantime, Cazares's sister has created a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses. If you'd like to contribute click here.