Family of 12 displaced after house fire

Imperial County

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A house fire in Winterhaven left a family of 12 homeless. You might have seen the huge plume of smoke in the sky, north of Paradise Casino, earlier this afternoon.

The second-alarm house fire started around 12:30 this afternoon. Crews were called out to the home, all while, the homeowners quickly made sure all 12 were accounted for. Rural Metro, Yuma and Imperial County fire departments all a part of putting the fire out.

This couldn’t have come at a worse time for this family. The homeowner’s son is fighting cancer and they both have tested positive for COVID-19. They lost many valuables, but more importantly, his cancer medications.

Along with being the homeowner, Kelly Hammond is also the guardian to the several children that lived at the home.

“My son, he has cancer. Him and I are both positive for covid-19. We lost all the medications. As you can see the house is destroyed,” she said.

“We are going to figure it out. We won’t resort to this. We will bounce back from this," Hammond added.

The family tells us, they don’t know what they’re going to do now but are lucky they are all safe.