IVC announces it will close due to coronavirus

Imperial County

Effective March 20

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley College (IVC) has announced it is transitioning to a full campus closure effective Friday, March 20, and will remain closed until further notice.

This is in compliance with California Governor Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order in light of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The college issued a statement Friday afternoon:

The campus will be closed to all employees, students and the public. No face-to-face instruction will occur during this period. However, the majority of our courses have transitioned to be offered online or are in the process of being converted to online. In addition, student services are being offered online or via phone. All IVC employees are working remotely and can be contacted via email. – Imperial Valley College Public Information Officer

IVC says this transition has been made to limit coronavirus transmissions via large-scale gatherings, adding there have been no students or teachers affected by the virus at this time.

“This is a rapidly changing situation and we appreciate everyone’s patience as college leadership works to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment for our students, employees and the community," said IVC Superintendent and President, Dr. Martha Garcia.

IVC says further information will be released as it becomes available.

To follow KYMA's complete coronavirus coverage, click here.