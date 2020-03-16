Fentanyl smuggling attempt stopped by BP Agents

Imperial County

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested, suspected of smuggling fentanyl through an immigration checkpoint.

It happened at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, when the man driving a blue Volkswagen Jetta appeared to be jittery during a brief interview with agents.

Due to his nervousness, Agents sent the Volkswagen to secondary inspection.

A K-9 detection team further alerted agents to the vehicle. Border Patrol agents soon discovered the reason.

They found seven packages hidden in an aftermarket compartment inside the center console of the Volkswagen.

Agents determined the contents to be fentanyl.

In total, the narcotics have an estimated street value of $162,000.

The man has been identified as a U.S. citizen. He, along with the fentanyl have been turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for further processing.