El Centro Border Patrol seizes $164K in meth

Imperial County

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border agents from the El Centro Sector arrested a woman suspected of smuggling thousands of dollars worth of meth.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the Highway 86 checkpoint north of El Centro.

Shortly after 2 p.m. a 22-year-old woman driving a Ford Fusion tried to cross the checkpoint.

However a K-9 alerted agents to her vehicle, prompting agents to send it to secondary inspection.

Border Patrol agents found 22 packages hidden within the vehicle's bumper as well as 58 inside the rocker panels.

Border Patrol seizes 86.61 pounds of dangerous narcotics.

In total, 80 packages of meth were found inside the vehicle, weighing-in at just over 86 pounds.

The meth has an estimated street value of $164,500.

The woman is a United States Citizen. She and the meth were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).