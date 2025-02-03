Skip to Content
Basic rights migrants should know

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As immigration laws have became tighter, no matter what your migratory status is, you still have rights if you are detained by ICE or Border Patrol.

Mexico launched an app for Mexican Migrants that will let family members and the Mexican Consulate know that you have been detained.

The consulate advises you to have a packet with important documents ready if you are detained.

You can also visit the ICE website to see if your loved one has been detained.

We will have more information as we interview locals tonight.

