US Attorney’s Office releases second quarter immigration enforcement statistics

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The United State Attorney's Office announced Thursday its immigration enforcement statistics.

These statistics range from April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024 and are as follows:

2,641 criminal charges to individuals who illegally entered or re-entered the U.S.

319 cases individuals responsible for smuggling undocumented immigrants in Arizona

53 reactive drug cases from ports of entries and checkpoints

The Office says these statistics represent United States Attorney's Office prosecutions only, and do not include apprehensions by other immigration enforcement officials.