Skip to Content
Immigration

US Attorney’s Office releases second quarter immigration enforcement statistics

KYMA
By
New
Published 11:02 AM

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The United State Attorney's Office announced Thursday its immigration enforcement statistics.

These statistics range from April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024 and are as follows:

  • 2,641 criminal charges to individuals who illegally entered or re-entered the U.S.
  • 319 cases individuals responsible for smuggling undocumented immigrants in Arizona
  • 53 reactive drug cases from ports of entries and checkpoints

The Office says these statistics represent United States Attorney's Office prosecutions only, and do not include apprehensions by other immigration enforcement officials.

Article Topic Follows: Immigration

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content