Migrants in Yuma County await their final destination

With the expiration of Title 42, no migrants are seen at the border Friday and the ones that are processed are continuing their journey

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Title 42 has officially expired and according to Doug Nicholls, Mayor of Yuma, over 140 screened migrants were supposed to be released throughout Yuma County Friday morning.

No activity from the Yuma Sector Border Friday and no sight of any released migrants in Yuma.

Though, the Regional Center for Border Health (RCBH) in Somerton assisted border patrol by picking up about 850 processed migrants and helping confirm their travel plans to either the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport or the Greyhound station in Phoenix.

According to RCBH, there are 16 buses picking up the migrants and transporting them.

They have been assisting border patrol for the past two years.

One migrant, Luis Fernando Lopez, traveled from Columbia with his wife and two young children.

He shares the terrifying experience of coming to the U.S.

"We're happy to be here and everything we went through, especially in Mexico City. We got robbed. They touched women and kidnapped others and we're happy and we thank God we made it here," says Lopez.

Lopez says he's running away from violence specifically a civil war.

He says his final destination is Los Angeles to be with his son.

RCBH says the volume of migrants has definitely increased these past couple of weeks and they will continue to assist border patrol and the communities of Yuma County as it's needed.