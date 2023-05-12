Skip to Content
Immigration
Calexico border calm after ending of Title 42

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The migrant assessment center in Calexico has been taking in migrants and the flow has been steady at the border since Title 42 ended on Thursday night.

Busses are expected to arrive to pick up migrants and take them to their destination.

By the U.S.-Mexico border in Calexico, there has not been much activity going on but the assessment center is ready.

The City of Calexico is prepared for any migrant surges that are to come.

Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.

