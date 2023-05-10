Skip to Content
Immigration
By
Published 10:55 AM

Local fire departments prepare for the expiration of Title 42

KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - First responders in Yuma County are preparing for more calls for service at the border, as Title 42 is set to expire on Thursday.

We spoke with the San Luis Fire Department and Rural Metro Fire Department who each respond to different sections of the Yuma Sector border.

They say calls for service along the Yuma border are typically medical calls for things like dehydration, broken bones, and other injuries migrants have faced along their journey to the United States.

In severe cases, the ambulance will transport migrants to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Both departments say they have not noticed an increase in calls to the border yet, but they say they are prepared for what the end of Title 42 will bring.

Samantha Byrd will have more tonight.

Article Topic Follows: Immigration

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team as a reporter in February 2022.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content