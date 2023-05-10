Local fire departments prepare for the expiration of Title 42

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - First responders in Yuma County are preparing for more calls for service at the border, as Title 42 is set to expire on Thursday.

We spoke with the San Luis Fire Department and Rural Metro Fire Department who each respond to different sections of the Yuma Sector border.

They say calls for service along the Yuma border are typically medical calls for things like dehydration, broken bones, and other injuries migrants have faced along their journey to the United States.

In severe cases, the ambulance will transport migrants to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Both departments say they have not noticed an increase in calls to the border yet, but they say they are prepared for what the end of Title 42 will bring.

Samantha Byrd will have more tonight.