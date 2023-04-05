Migrant apprehensions to top 10,000 again in March

Yuma's CBP Sector Chief adds agents encountered around 300 unaccompanied minors at the border last month

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Where the border wall ends, the line of migrants begins.

Yuma’s sector chief says over 10,000 migrants crossed into Yuma in March, just like Braulio Martinez.

“I primarily found out how to cross here through social media,” Martinez said.

Being from Peru, Martinez is not subject to Title 42.

But the health policy has expanded to include more nationalities, taking us to the other side of the border.

Where Mexicali’s shelters are filling up

Migrants from countries like Honduras would be deported if caught by border patrol.

Manuel Ramirez is waiting for his chance at asylum once Title 42 ends

“I just got here yesterday, I need to find some work. But I don’t have any papers,” Ramirez said.

Migrants, risking everything for a chance at the American dream.

“I want a house in the United States. And a better education for my niece. A better future for everyone," Martinez said.

When Title 42 ends, the Biden Administration expects another surge in illegal border crossings.