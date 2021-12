Over 2,000 migrants encountered from Friday to Monday

These are the numbers we have so far regarding migrant encounters

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Sector Border Patrol posted an update stating that over 2,600 migrants have been encountered from Friday, December 10 to Monday, December 13.

Agents say the migrants, who illegally entered the United States from Mexico, come from over 30 countries.

This update follows an emergency declaration that Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls made on Thursday, December 9, in order to get more resources and defend the U.S. - Mexico border.

More than 48,000 migrants have reportedly crossed over to Yuma since October 2021.