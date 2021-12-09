Yuma mayor issues emergency declaration due to recent migrant surge

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls issued a local emergency declaration Thursday citing the humanitarian and border crisis.

Nicholls said it's due to the unprecedented numbers of migrants entering the city prior to being processed and released by Border Patrol.

Nicholls said a significant number of migrants are entering the Yuma area and federal agency personnel are struggling to manage the flow of migrants in the community and at federal facilities.

Nicholls said that within the last five days, there have been reports of over 6,000 migrants crossing from Mexico into the United States traveling through the Yuma area. The U. S. Customs and Border Protection reports the number of migrant encounters have increased by 2,647 percent since Oct. 1.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol said in a Facebook post earlier this week that there were more than 4,000 migrants who crossed the border into Yuma from last Friday to this Monday.

When News 11 was at the border Monday and Tuesday numbers were not as high.

In our past reporting, for the last couple months, daily crossings have gone from 200-700 migrants on average.

Nicholls said that migrants are traveling through Yuma during a time of great uncertainty about the COVID-19 virus, and without provisions for adequate food, water, shelter, transportation and medical care and that this surge of migrants has and will continue to strain the ability of medical staff and local hospital resources to provide essential and necessary medical care.

Mayor Nicholls said he proclaimed a local emergency to address the humanitarian crisis affecting the Yuma community and to protect the health, safety and welfare of residents and that federal and state resources are needed to address the current humanitarian crisis.

This act makes the city eligible to receive state and federal funding for aid, relief, and assistance to mitigate the crisis. “The change in the movement of migrants greatly impacts the Yuma community,” Nicholls said. He explained that federal resources must increase to meet this new level.

