Raul Ortiz named new U.S. Border Patrol chief

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - The Acting Commissioner for Customs and Border Protection, Troy Miller, appoints Raul Ortiz as the 25th Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol.

Miller released a statement Thursday on Rodney Scott's departure after serving with the Border Patrol for 29 years of service.

"He has dedicated his career to public service, and I am grateful for the depth of experience and knowledge he has brought to U.S. Customs and Border Protection."

As for Ortiz, he has been serving Border Patrol for more than 29 years in a wide variety of positions. Ortiz has served in the San Diego and Texas sectors. In 2013, he served as Deputy Chief Patrol Agent of Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley. In 2019, he became Chief Patrol Agent of the Del Rio Sector, and in 2020 he was promoted to be the Deputy Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol.