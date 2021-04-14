AMLO to visit Mexico’s southern border next week

Immigration

President to address flow of unaccompanied children arriving at the border

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) says he'll travel to the southern border next week to discuss efforts to stop the flow of unaccompanied children into the country.

AMLO will meet with the region's governors and mayors to look for solutions to the growing problem.

The U.S government has asked Mexico and Central American nations to help lower the number of minors making the trip north alone. Just this week President Joe Biden reached an agreement with those countries to use troops to crack down on migrant smuggling. It's a moved criticized by human rights groups and migrant advocates.

President Obrador has released no details on his trip yet. KYMA.com will bring you more details on the visit as they become available.