Campesinos sin Fronteras asks for help for undocumented immigrants

Immigration

News 11's Crystal Jimenez heads to the border to see the situation facing asylum seekers first hand

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Campesinos sin Fronteras (CSF) has been just one of the local organization in the forefront of helping asylum seekers released in Yuma County.

In February, undocumented immigrants were granted permission to await their asylum cases in the United States.

Two weeks ago, CSF Executive Director Emma Torres, said she received a call about a group of asylum seekers dropped off at a local parking lot.

"They said, there is this group of you know immigrants dropped off at the old Staples building." Torres said. "They said they have children, they have pregnant women. They seem to be lost, they don't know where they're at."

Since then, Torres said drop-offs have happened everyday.

So far CSF claims to have assisted over 600 people. Many who are children and pregnant women.

Torres tells News 11's Crystal Jimenez many of the undocumented immigrants are from all over the world. Including Brazil, Cuba, Africa, Romania, and Venezuela.

Helping the undocumented has come at a cost. CSF is accepting donations for food, clothing, personal protective equipment (PPE), and money to help with transportation and hotel stays.

The non-profit hasn't been able to help the asylum seekers without the help of other local organizations.

Regional Center for Border Health has been at the forefront of making sure the undocumented immigrants are being tested for COVID-19.

CSF reported so far only seven of the 600 undocumented immigrants testing positive for COVID.

Those who test positive, are put up in a hotel to quarantine until they test negative.

Everyone else is transferred to shelters in other cities.

Torres said the reason why the undocumented immigrants haven't been able to stay in Yuma is because of a lack of infrastructure to house them.

On Thursday, Piana Nonwovens donated 3,000 masks to CSF and 400 emergency mats.

The non-profit is taking any and all donation to be able to continue helping those undocumented immigrants in need.

Donations can be dropped off at 663. E. Main Street, Somerton, AZ or sent to PO BOX 423 , 85350 in Somerton.