SPECIAL REPORT: Begging along the border

Immigration

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino examines the plight of asylum seekers left in limbo

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - There are currently a million people seeking asylum in the U.S. 28-years-old Cesar Lezama, and his 22-year-old wife, Miria Amaya, are among them.

Both from Honduras. They live in the Refugio de Migrante Shelter in Mexicali with their newborn baby.

“Well the truth is we all come with a dream, a dream well how we all say in Honduras in Central America, the American dream,” said Cesar.

They’ve been in Mexicali for over a year and are still waiting to hear an answer on their asylum case.

Both Cesar and Miria left children from a previous relationship in Honduras to escape poverty

“What have we sacrificed? Our kids." said Cesar.

"One doesn't necessarily want to be here it's not our fault in our home countries there aren’t good jobs for us because we grew up in poverty, great poverty,” said Miria.

Cesar works miscellaneous jobs. He either sells candy on the streets or washes cars. When he doesn't make enough money yesterday to buy candy, he's forced to go out begging.

Thursday on the Evening Edition, News 11's Gianella Ghiglino talks to the young couple about their lives in limbo, and what they hope will happen in the future.