Judge’s order calls for halt to minor deportations

HOUSTON, Tex. (KYMA, KECY) - A federal judge Wednesday ordered the Trump administration to stop expelling immigrant children who cross the southern border alone. The order stops a policy that has resulted in thousands of rapid deportations of minors during the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of legal groups have filed lawsuits on behalf of children expelled by the government before they could seek asylum or other protections under federal law. The judge ordered the halt in response to those suits.

The Trump has expelled at least 8,800 unaccompanied children just since March.