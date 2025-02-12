Potential delays in agriculture produce

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local growers are warning people about a possible delay or lack of agriculture produce in grocery stores in the upcoming weeks.

The colder temperatures from Christmas to the end of January are to blame for the issue.

Some produce was already impacted, like cauliflower.

One of the most popular vegetables in Yuma could have similar problems as well.

"We're seeing a smaller size of lettuce, so it may begin to limit supply a little bit, in other words, the available mature lettuce available to be harvested," said local farmer from the Arizona Farm Bureau John Boelts.

Fellow local grower Mike Pasquinelli, the president of the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association explains why the cold weather affects the produce so much.

"With the colder temperatures, it drops our soil temperatures, so it slows the progress of the plants taking the uptake of nutrients and things, so it'll delay growth," said Pasquinelli.

Boelts explains why the lettuce might come with fewer leaves during the colder months.

"At harvest time, we have to drop some of those outside leaves because they have some unsightly damage just like our skin gets dry from the old weather, lettuce that’s been outside and exposed to that cold weather, it begins to crack and peel and so we typically drop those leaves," said Boelts.

The expected shortage and delays for romaine lettuce are expected to show up within the next two to three weeks.