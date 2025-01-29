Skip to Content
HOME GROWN: Gary A. Knox Elementary School hosts 12th Annual Farmer's Market

By ,
today at 11:37 AM
Published 11:50 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gary A. Knox Elementary School held their 12th Annual Farmer's Market Wednesday.

They sold produce to the public that was grown by the students in their school garden.

The transplants, which was donated by Keithly Williams, were planted by the students with assistance from JV Smith Farming Companies and the Yuma County Cooperative Extension.

The students regularly tended to the garden, where Mrs. Ann Ogram made weeding and fertilizing part of the curriculum.

At the Farmer's Market, a large bag of freshly cut cabbage, kale, broccoli, and iceberg lettuce was available for $10 per bag, cash only.

The event was open to the public and ran from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. or until all the produce was sold.

