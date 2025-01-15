HOME GROWN: Wireless network for Ag tech

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Center for Excellence in Desert Agriculture recently set up a new wireless network at the Yuma Ag Center, where Ag tech companies can test the latest technologies.

Connor Osgood, the YCEDA Ag Tech Program Manager, says his job is to support the integration of innovative Ag technology into the research farm campus as well as the entire Yuma production area.

The Ag tech text bed is a wireless network that covers the entire farm so that innovative Ag tech companies can test anything from drones to robotics and automated machinery.

"They can test it on our high speed network without having to manually collect data off of their machinery and things like that. They can do everything remotely. As data is collected by something like a drone or sensors on a tractor or what have you, it can be uploaded to a network, and the computers, you know, software, can analyze it in real time." Connor Osgood, Ag Tech Program Manager, Yuma Center for Excellence in Desert Agriculture

The test bed is a smaller replica of what YCEDA will build throughout the entire Yuma County green belt, which is basically 200,000 acres of vegetable production.