Home Grown

Field workers in Yuma recognized for their contributions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Field workers in Yuma get recognized for their hard work and dedication.

The Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association, Avenir Financial, and Mr.G's Mexican Restaurant gathered to provide a free meal for a crew of field workers.

They also hosted a raffle with prizes including coolers, water jugs, and gift cards.

The organizer shares why she puts this event on every year.

"It's very important that we appreciate our farm workers. It's very important that the public knows how hard they're working for us… Without them, we might not have lettuce for salads for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or any winter months," says Amy Karvoski, Manager of Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association

The workers are part of the H2A program and travel across the border every day to make up for the small local workforce.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

