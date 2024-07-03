HomeGrown: Educational video on citrus brown wood rot

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension in Yuma is producing a educational video on citris brown wood rot to help growers stop the spread of the disease.

It's spread by airborne pathogens that infect the citrus tree through broken branch wounds.

Broken branches are caused by weight from the mature citrus before harvest, extreme cold that cracks the bark, and machinery used to care for the citrus orchard.

If the disease is not removed from the orchard by pruning and burning, it will spread throughout and likely cause the loss of the entire citrus orchard.

The video will be available later this summer.