Skip to Content
Home Grown

HomeGrown: Educational video on citrus brown wood rot

By ,
today at 12:50 PM
Published 1:03 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension in Yuma is producing a educational video on citris brown wood rot to help growers stop the spread of the disease.

It's spread by airborne pathogens that infect the citrus tree through broken branch wounds.

Broken branches are caused by weight from the mature citrus before harvest, extreme cold that cracks the bark, and machinery used to care for the citrus orchard.

If the disease is not removed from the orchard by pruning and burning, it will spread throughout and likely cause the loss of the entire citrus orchard.

The video will be available later this summer.

Article Topic Follows: Home Grown

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content